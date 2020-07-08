All apartments in Polk County
Find more places like 1197 KITTANSETT LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Polk County, FL
/
1197 KITTANSETT LANE
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

1197 KITTANSETT LANE

1197 Kittansett Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1197 Kittansett Lane, Polk County, FL 33823

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rent this beautiful 2 story home located in Berkley Ridge! Kitchen features double built in oven, cook top range , 2 sinks with large island and 2 pantries. First floor has living room, family room/dining room and a large bedroom. Second floor features a large master suite, master bath with garden tub,double sink and his & her walkin closets.Second floor also has 2 other bedrooms and a loft that look down on the family/dining room area. Yard is completely fenced in with privacy fence. Home is in a cul de sac. Call to set up your showing. HOA application required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1197 KITTANSETT LANE have any available units?
1197 KITTANSETT LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Polk County, FL.
What amenities does 1197 KITTANSETT LANE have?
Some of 1197 KITTANSETT LANE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1197 KITTANSETT LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1197 KITTANSETT LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1197 KITTANSETT LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1197 KITTANSETT LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Polk County.
Does 1197 KITTANSETT LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1197 KITTANSETT LANE offers parking.
Does 1197 KITTANSETT LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1197 KITTANSETT LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1197 KITTANSETT LANE have a pool?
No, 1197 KITTANSETT LANE does not have a pool.
Does 1197 KITTANSETT LANE have accessible units?
No, 1197 KITTANSETT LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1197 KITTANSETT LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1197 KITTANSETT LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1197 KITTANSETT LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1197 KITTANSETT LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Glen
4950 Deep Forest Ct
Lakeland, FL 33805
The Preserve at Lakeland Hills
4920 State Road 33 N
Lakeland, FL 33805
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
Century Avenues
6720 Florida Ave S
Lakeland, FL 33813
Briarcrest at Winter Haven
200 Avenue K SE
Winter Haven, FL 33880
Landings at Four Corners
1000 Ketner St
Four Corners, FL 33897
Haven at Lake Deer
350 24th St NW
Winter Haven, FL 33880
Big Oaks Apartment Homes
1510 Big Oaks Dr
Lakeland, FL 33810

Similar Pages

Polk County Pet Friendly Places
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLFour Corners, FLHighland City, FLFuller Heights, FLWinter Haven, FLCypress Gardens, FLCelebration, FL
Poinciana, FLLake Wales, FLDavenport, FLCombee Settlement, FLAuburndale, FLBartow, FLPlant City, FLSt. Cloud, FLHaines City, FLSouthchase, FLHorizon West, FLMeadow Woods, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida