1197 KITTANSETT LANE

Rent this beautiful 2 story home located in Berkley Ridge! Kitchen features double built in oven, cook top range , 2 sinks with large island and 2 pantries. First floor has living room, family room/dining room and a large bedroom. Second floor features a large master suite, master bath with garden tub,double sink and his & her walkin closets.Second floor also has 2 other bedrooms and a loft that look down on the family/dining room area. Yard is completely fenced in with privacy fence. Home is in a cul de sac. Call to set up your showing. HOA application required.