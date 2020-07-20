1023 Tequesta Trl

Amenities

Located inside a Gated Community this property takes Pride in Ownership to an entirely new level. From the moment you drive up to this meticulously maintained property you will be impressed! As you enter the Foyer be prepared to be amazed at how well the spacious floor plan flows and its perfect condition throughout. This home sparkles with cool Florida colors in every room making you feel calm and relaxed. Off the Living Room is a spacious Master Bedroom with four piece en suite and a walk-in closet. With a desired split floor plan your guests have easy access to the guest bath for privacy. The Living Room and Kitchen open up with Sliding Glass doors onto the enclosed Porch with great views of the backyard located on the 9th Hole. Just a few doors away there is short Path taking you to the Clubhouse. Oakwood Golf Club is centrally located near shopping, medical needs and restaurants. The Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean are only an hour away and all of Florida's attractions are within an hour with easy access from I-4. This property is one you will not want to miss! Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com