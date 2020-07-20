All apartments in Polk County
Last updated February 11 2020 at 8:47 AM

1023 Tequesta Trl

1023 Tequesta Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1023 Tequesta Trail, Polk County, FL 33898

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
Located inside a Gated Community this property takes Pride in Ownership to an entirely new level. From the moment you drive up to this meticulously maintained property you will be impressed! As you enter the Foyer be prepared to be amazed at how well the spacious floor plan flows and its perfect condition throughout. This home sparkles with cool Florida colors in every room making you feel calm and relaxed. Off the Living Room is a spacious Master Bedroom with four piece en suite and a walk-in closet. With a desired split floor plan your guests have easy access to the guest bath for privacy. The Living Room and Kitchen open up with Sliding Glass doors onto the enclosed Porch with great views of the backyard located on the 9th Hole. Just a few doors away there is short Path taking you to the Clubhouse. Oakwood Golf Club is centrally located near shopping, medical needs and restaurants. The Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean are only an hour away and all of Florida's attractions are within an hour with easy access from I-4. This property is one you will not want to miss! Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1023 Tequesta Trl have any available units?
1023 Tequesta Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Polk County, FL.
What amenities does 1023 Tequesta Trl have?
Some of 1023 Tequesta Trl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1023 Tequesta Trl currently offering any rent specials?
1023 Tequesta Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1023 Tequesta Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1023 Tequesta Trl is pet friendly.
Does 1023 Tequesta Trl offer parking?
Yes, 1023 Tequesta Trl offers parking.
Does 1023 Tequesta Trl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1023 Tequesta Trl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1023 Tequesta Trl have a pool?
No, 1023 Tequesta Trl does not have a pool.
Does 1023 Tequesta Trl have accessible units?
No, 1023 Tequesta Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 1023 Tequesta Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1023 Tequesta Trl has units with dishwashers.
Does 1023 Tequesta Trl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1023 Tequesta Trl has units with air conditioning.
