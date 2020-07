Amenities

Unit Amenities refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

55+ Community *Corner Lot- 2 Bedroom 2 bath. Fresh paint throughout and new blinds. This home features two screen rooms one in the front and back. Large living area with lots of natural light. The kitchen opens up into a dining area and family room. This home offers an inside laundry room. There is a closed in storage space along side of the covered carport.