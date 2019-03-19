997 GASCONY COURT

Amenities

Bright and spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath with 1788 heated sq ft of living space and 2 car garage. Open floor plan homes offers ceramic tile flooring, vaulted ceilings, living/dining area, family room and breakfast nook.

Kitchen has counter bar, lots of cabinets and counter space along with all appliances, indoor laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. Beautiful master suite with double sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Fenced in yard offer that sought after privacy. Located of Walnut and Bordeaux in Osceola Cty area of Poinciana, near schools and bus line.