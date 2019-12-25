905 Hendon Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

New construction in Kissimmee! Custom home! Open floor plan, 1647 sf of living, Vaulted ceilings, 9"4'ft in all Bedrooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2 car garage. Tile throughout main areas of the home, upgraded carpet in the Bedrooms for that warm feeling you look for. Granite counter with under mount sinks. Insulated windows. Stainless steel MICROWAVE, RANGE, DISHWASHER. Washer and Dryer included! Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com