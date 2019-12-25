905 Hendon Pl

Amenities
New construction in Kissimmee! Custom home! Open floor plan, 1647 sf of living, Vaulted ceilings, 9"4'ft in all Bedrooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2 car garage. Tile throughout main areas of the home, upgraded carpet in the Bedrooms for that warm feeling you look for. Granite counter with under mount sinks. Insulated windows. Stainless steel MICROWAVE, RANGE, DISHWASHER. Washer and Dryer included! Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com