All apartments in Poinciana
Find more places like 905 Hendon Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
905 Hendon Pl
Last updated December 25 2019 at 5:48 AM

905 Hendon Pl

905 Hendon Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poinciana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

905 Hendon Place, Poinciana, FL 34758

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
New construction in Kissimmee! Custom home! Open floor plan, 1647 sf of living, Vaulted ceilings, 9"4'ft in all Bedrooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2 car garage. Tile throughout main areas of the home, upgraded carpet in the Bedrooms for that warm feeling you look for. Granite counter with under mount sinks. Insulated windows. Stainless steel MICROWAVE, RANGE, DISHWASHER. Washer and Dryer included! Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 Hendon Pl have any available units?
905 Hendon Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 905 Hendon Pl have?
Some of 905 Hendon Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 905 Hendon Pl currently offering any rent specials?
905 Hendon Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 Hendon Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 905 Hendon Pl is pet friendly.
Does 905 Hendon Pl offer parking?
Yes, 905 Hendon Pl offers parking.
Does 905 Hendon Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 905 Hendon Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 Hendon Pl have a pool?
No, 905 Hendon Pl does not have a pool.
Does 905 Hendon Pl have accessible units?
No, 905 Hendon Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 905 Hendon Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 905 Hendon Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 905 Hendon Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 905 Hendon Pl has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Poinciana 2 BedroomsPoinciana Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Poinciana Apartments with ParkingPoinciana Furnished Apartments
Poinciana Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLAuburndale, FLSeffner, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FL
Wekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FLAvon Park, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College