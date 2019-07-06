844 James Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

Tremendous Poinciana Gem - What a beauty. This large 3 bedroom 2 bath home has the perfect layout. Open floor plan with a nice kitchen that opens to a living room. Newer appliances. Formal dining room and a den! Inside utility room. Large master suite has dual sinks as well as a garden tub with separate shower. Hall bath boasts ample counter top space and a shower/tub. Neutral colors make this home easy on the eyes and great for relaxing. Imagine enjoying the front patio with some rocking chairs! Neat, clean and ready to go. Pets allowed with pet fee. Call today.



(RLNE3978999)