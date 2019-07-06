All apartments in Poinciana
Last updated July 6 2019 at 10:22 AM

844 James Drive

844 James Drive · No Longer Available
Location

844 James Drive, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Tremendous Poinciana Gem - What a beauty. This large 3 bedroom 2 bath home has the perfect layout. Open floor plan with a nice kitchen that opens to a living room. Newer appliances. Formal dining room and a den! Inside utility room. Large master suite has dual sinks as well as a garden tub with separate shower. Hall bath boasts ample counter top space and a shower/tub. Neutral colors make this home easy on the eyes and great for relaxing. Imagine enjoying the front patio with some rocking chairs! Neat, clean and ready to go. Pets allowed with pet fee. Call today.

(RLNE3978999)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 844 James Drive have any available units?
844 James Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
Is 844 James Drive currently offering any rent specials?
844 James Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 844 James Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 844 James Drive is pet friendly.
Does 844 James Drive offer parking?
No, 844 James Drive does not offer parking.
Does 844 James Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 844 James Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 844 James Drive have a pool?
No, 844 James Drive does not have a pool.
Does 844 James Drive have accessible units?
No, 844 James Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 844 James Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 844 James Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 844 James Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 844 James Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
