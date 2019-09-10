Adorable three bedroom, two bathroom home located in Kissimmee. Hope has just been freshly painted and carpets have been replaced. This one will go quickly so give us a call today. MBT Homes is a licensed brokerage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 764 Del Prado have any available units?
764 Del Prado doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
Is 764 Del Prado currently offering any rent specials?
764 Del Prado is not currently offering any rent specials.