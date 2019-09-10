All apartments in Poinciana
764 Del Prado
764 Del Prado

764 Del Prado Drive · No Longer Available
Location

764 Del Prado Drive, Poinciana, FL 34758

Amenities

Adorable three bedroom, two bathroom home located in Kissimmee. Hope has just been freshly painted and carpets have been replaced. This one will go quickly so give us a call today. MBT Homes is a licensed brokerage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 764 Del Prado have any available units?
764 Del Prado doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
Is 764 Del Prado currently offering any rent specials?
764 Del Prado is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 764 Del Prado pet-friendly?
No, 764 Del Prado is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 764 Del Prado offer parking?
No, 764 Del Prado does not offer parking.
Does 764 Del Prado have units with washers and dryers?
No, 764 Del Prado does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 764 Del Prado have a pool?
No, 764 Del Prado does not have a pool.
Does 764 Del Prado have accessible units?
No, 764 Del Prado does not have accessible units.
Does 764 Del Prado have units with dishwashers?
No, 764 Del Prado does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 764 Del Prado have units with air conditioning?
No, 764 Del Prado does not have units with air conditioning.
