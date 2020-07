Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

BRAND NEW 2019 Home! Modern Style! Open and Spacious Plan! Features lots of upgrades such as: gorgeous tile thru out, energy efficient windows, modern shaker real wood cabinets with handles, granite counter tops, eating space in kitchen, walk in closet in master and more! This property is close to schools, shopping, restaurants, banks, & hospital. Be the first person to live in this beautiful modern home! RENT INCLUDES LAWN MAINTENANCE!

COMING SOON!!!