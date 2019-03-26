All apartments in Poinciana
Last updated March 26 2019 at 1:28 PM

738 Lucaya Dr

738 Lucaya Drive · No Longer Available
Location

738 Lucaya Drive, Poinciana, FL 34758

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ba1dc3c028 ----
This duplex has new paint throughout! This 3 bedroom 2 bath also has Brand New Carpet! Come take a look.

SM
Additional Non-Refundable Fees Apply:
Application Fee $65 per adult
Administration Fee $195
Pet Privilege Fee $250/pet (no aggressive breeds)
(All Fees are subject to change without prior notice)

Please Note: Applicant(s) maybe subject to HOA application fees, deposits, rules, policies, procedures, and processes. All County does not accept responsibility for HOA rental fees and/or board approval process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 738 Lucaya Dr have any available units?
738 Lucaya Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
Is 738 Lucaya Dr currently offering any rent specials?
738 Lucaya Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 738 Lucaya Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 738 Lucaya Dr is pet friendly.
Does 738 Lucaya Dr offer parking?
No, 738 Lucaya Dr does not offer parking.
Does 738 Lucaya Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 738 Lucaya Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 738 Lucaya Dr have a pool?
No, 738 Lucaya Dr does not have a pool.
Does 738 Lucaya Dr have accessible units?
No, 738 Lucaya Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 738 Lucaya Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 738 Lucaya Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 738 Lucaya Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 738 Lucaya Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

