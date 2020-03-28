All apartments in Poinciana
Last updated March 28 2020 at 7:35 AM

7201 Lake Marion Golf Resort # B

7201 Lake Marion Gulf Resort Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7201 Lake Marion Gulf Resort Drive, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
shuffle board
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
WOW! Come view this lovely 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in the resort community of Lake Marion Golf Resort. Upgraded brush nickel light fixtures. Newer top of the line appliances in the kitchen. Side by side refrigerator, flat top stove, upgraded microwave and dishwasher. Screened in balcony off of living room with view the Lake Marion School and grass lands. Master bath boasts a garden tub, dual sinks and separate shower. Lovely amenities on site include a couple of community pools. One pool is steps from this unit. The clubhouse has a playground with sand, a splash pool, community pool and heated spa. Community amenities include clubhouse with internet, fitness room with billiard table, ping pong table, tennis, badminton, shuffleboard courts and gated access. There is a basketball court and a car wash area. Community is gated. Don't miss this opportunity!(Per HOA, 1 parking space per unit. Parking permit can be purchased for $25 at community clubhouse. Only 20 parking spaces available if permit is purchased, first come first serve basis.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7201 Lake Marion Golf Resort # B have any available units?
7201 Lake Marion Golf Resort # B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 7201 Lake Marion Golf Resort # B have?
Some of 7201 Lake Marion Golf Resort # B's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7201 Lake Marion Golf Resort # B currently offering any rent specials?
7201 Lake Marion Golf Resort # B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7201 Lake Marion Golf Resort # B pet-friendly?
No, 7201 Lake Marion Golf Resort # B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 7201 Lake Marion Golf Resort # B offer parking?
Yes, 7201 Lake Marion Golf Resort # B offers parking.
Does 7201 Lake Marion Golf Resort # B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7201 Lake Marion Golf Resort # B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7201 Lake Marion Golf Resort # B have a pool?
Yes, 7201 Lake Marion Golf Resort # B has a pool.
Does 7201 Lake Marion Golf Resort # B have accessible units?
No, 7201 Lake Marion Golf Resort # B does not have accessible units.
Does 7201 Lake Marion Golf Resort # B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7201 Lake Marion Golf Resort # B has units with dishwashers.
Does 7201 Lake Marion Golf Resort # B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7201 Lake Marion Golf Resort # B has units with air conditioning.

