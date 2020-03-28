7201 Lake Marion Golf Resort # B

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court car wash area clubhouse gym parking playground pool pool table shuffle board hot tub internet access tennis court

WOW! Come view this lovely 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in the resort community of Lake Marion Golf Resort. Upgraded brush nickel light fixtures. Newer top of the line appliances in the kitchen. Side by side refrigerator, flat top stove, upgraded microwave and dishwasher. Screened in balcony off of living room with view the Lake Marion School and grass lands. Master bath boasts a garden tub, dual sinks and separate shower. Lovely amenities on site include a couple of community pools. One pool is steps from this unit. The clubhouse has a playground with sand, a splash pool, community pool and heated spa. Community amenities include clubhouse with internet, fitness room with billiard table, ping pong table, tennis, badminton, shuffleboard courts and gated access. There is a basketball court and a car wash area. Community is gated. Don't miss this opportunity!(Per HOA, 1 parking space per unit. Parking permit can be purchased for $25 at community clubhouse. Only 20 parking spaces available if permit is purchased, first come first serve basis.)