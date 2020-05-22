654 CARIBOU COURT

Amenities

Unfurnished, 1799 sf, 3 bedrooms, two baths and two car garage single family home with fenced in yard. Open and split floor plan, large kitchen with upgraded appliances that include built in microwave, tons of cabinet for storage, pantry and counter bar open to large family room. Large master suite will fit all the largest bedroom set it also showcases a lavish master bath with separate garden tub, separate shower and double sinks. Spacious guest bedrooms and guest bath. Formal dining room and living room complete the home. Laundry room with w/d hook ups. Located in Polk county section of Poinciana in Village 3 just off Tiger Rd., close to schools, shopping and bus line.