Last updated May 22 2020 at 6:53 PM

654 CARIBOU COURT

654 Caribou Court · (407) 846-8846
Location

654 Caribou Court, Poinciana, FL 34759

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1799 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Unfurnished, 1799 sf, 3 bedrooms, two baths and two car garage single family home with fenced in yard. Open and split floor plan, large kitchen with upgraded appliances that include built in microwave, tons of cabinet for storage, pantry and counter bar open to large family room. Large master suite will fit all the largest bedroom set it also showcases a lavish master bath with separate garden tub, separate shower and double sinks. Spacious guest bedrooms and guest bath. Formal dining room and living room complete the home. Laundry room with w/d hook ups. Located in Polk county section of Poinciana in Village 3 just off Tiger Rd., close to schools, shopping and bus line.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 654 CARIBOU COURT have any available units?
654 CARIBOU COURT has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 654 CARIBOU COURT have?
Some of 654 CARIBOU COURT's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 654 CARIBOU COURT currently offering any rent specials?
654 CARIBOU COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 654 CARIBOU COURT pet-friendly?
No, 654 CARIBOU COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 654 CARIBOU COURT offer parking?
Yes, 654 CARIBOU COURT does offer parking.
Does 654 CARIBOU COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 654 CARIBOU COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 654 CARIBOU COURT have a pool?
No, 654 CARIBOU COURT does not have a pool.
Does 654 CARIBOU COURT have accessible units?
No, 654 CARIBOU COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 654 CARIBOU COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 654 CARIBOU COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 654 CARIBOU COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 654 CARIBOU COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
