644 Midiron Dr

3/2 Home Now Available in Poinciana! - Freshly Painted and new carpets installed! Split floor plan home offers ceramic tile in living areas and carpet in the bedrooms, formal living and dining room, kitchen with stainless appliances, with bar over looking the family room, spacious master bedroom with walk in closet, master bathroom with stand up shower, two additional bedrooms and bath, large covered back patio and large fenced in back year, two car garage, washer and dryer hook ups, and much more!
Property is conveniently located with in minutes to shopping, dining, and public transportation.
LAWN CARE INCLUDED!
12 Month Lease
$75 Application Fee
$125 Lease doc Fee (once the application has been approved)
$5 Monthly Technology Fee
Sorry, no pets accepted
(RLNE5009065)