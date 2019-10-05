All apartments in Poinciana
Find more places like 644 Midiron Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
644 Midiron Dr
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

644 Midiron Dr

644 Midiron Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poinciana
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

644 Midiron Drive, Poinciana, FL 34759
Poinciana Cypress

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3/2 Home Now Available in Poinciana! - Freshly Painted and new carpets installed! Split floor plan home offers ceramic tile in living areas and carpet in the bedrooms, formal living and dining room, kitchen with stainless appliances, with bar over looking the family room, spacious master bedroom with walk in closet, master bathroom with stand up shower, two additional bedrooms and bath, large covered back patio and large fenced in back year, two car garage, washer and dryer hook ups, and much more!

Property is conveniently located with in minutes to shopping, dining, and public transportation.

LAWN CARE INCLUDED!

Call today to schedule your private showing!
Ackley Florida Property Management
321-333-4031
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ackleyflorida
www.ackleyflorida.com

12 Month Lease
$75 Application Fee
$125 Lease doc Fee (once the application has been approved)
$5 Monthly Technology Fee
Sorry, no pets accepted

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5009065)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 644 Midiron Dr have any available units?
644 Midiron Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 644 Midiron Dr have?
Some of 644 Midiron Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 644 Midiron Dr currently offering any rent specials?
644 Midiron Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 644 Midiron Dr pet-friendly?
No, 644 Midiron Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 644 Midiron Dr offer parking?
Yes, 644 Midiron Dr offers parking.
Does 644 Midiron Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 644 Midiron Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 644 Midiron Dr have a pool?
No, 644 Midiron Dr does not have a pool.
Does 644 Midiron Dr have accessible units?
No, 644 Midiron Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 644 Midiron Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 644 Midiron Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 644 Midiron Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 644 Midiron Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Poinciana 2 Bedroom ApartmentsPoinciana 3 Bedroom Apartments
Poinciana Apartments with PoolsPoinciana Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Poinciana Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLUnion Park, FLBay Hill, FLCocoa West, FLPort St. John, FLUniversity, FLFuller Heights, FL
The Villages, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLWilliamsburg, FLTavares, FLAuburndale, FLEustis, FLFairview Shores, FLGroveland, FLPine Hills, FLSeffner, FLConway, FLHunters Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College