Last updated August 19 2019 at 7:30 PM

633 LAKE MARION GOLF RESORT DRIVE

633 Lake Marion Golf Resort · No Longer Available
Location

633 Lake Marion Golf Resort, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Completely tiled, NO carport. Fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom villa in Lake Marion Golf Resort community! Kitchen has granite countertops. Home just steps away from the Clubhouse and pool. The living room /dining room combo is open to the kitchen, ideal for entertaining. Laundry room located INSIDE of home. The two bedrooms are LARGE with ample closet space. Two heated swimming pools, tennis and basketball courts, playground, fitness center, 24 hour gated access and much more. Tenants must be approved by the HOA by paying $100 fee per family and passing a background check Call today to schedule a showing and start living the good life in this resort-style oasis!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 633 LAKE MARION GOLF RESORT DRIVE have any available units?
633 LAKE MARION GOLF RESORT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 633 LAKE MARION GOLF RESORT DRIVE have?
Some of 633 LAKE MARION GOLF RESORT DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 633 LAKE MARION GOLF RESORT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
633 LAKE MARION GOLF RESORT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 633 LAKE MARION GOLF RESORT DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 633 LAKE MARION GOLF RESORT DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 633 LAKE MARION GOLF RESORT DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 633 LAKE MARION GOLF RESORT DRIVE offers parking.
Does 633 LAKE MARION GOLF RESORT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 633 LAKE MARION GOLF RESORT DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 633 LAKE MARION GOLF RESORT DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 633 LAKE MARION GOLF RESORT DRIVE has a pool.
Does 633 LAKE MARION GOLF RESORT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 633 LAKE MARION GOLF RESORT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 633 LAKE MARION GOLF RESORT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 633 LAKE MARION GOLF RESORT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 633 LAKE MARION GOLF RESORT DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 633 LAKE MARION GOLF RESORT DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
