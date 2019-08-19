633 LAKE MARION GOLF RESORT DRIVE

Amenities

Completely tiled, NO carport. Fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom villa in Lake Marion Golf Resort community! Kitchen has granite countertops. Home just steps away from the Clubhouse and pool. The living room /dining room combo is open to the kitchen, ideal for entertaining. Laundry room located INSIDE of home. The two bedrooms are LARGE with ample closet space. Two heated swimming pools, tennis and basketball courts, playground, fitness center, 24 hour gated access and much more. Tenants must be approved by the HOA by paying $100 fee per family and passing a background check Call today to schedule a showing and start living the good life in this resort-style oasis!