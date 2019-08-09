631 CADDY DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Unfurnished, 1800 sq ft, 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage. This is a great house in Poinciana. Open/split floor plan with formal living/dining room and family room, screened porch and huge garage. Spacious bedrooms, ceramic floor in family room and kitchen. Located of Country Club Rd in Polk County area of Poinciana, close to bus line, park, stores and schools.



Sorry, no pets.

12 Month Lease

$75 Application Fee

Sorry, this home is not under the section 8 housing program



***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see the property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!!!!