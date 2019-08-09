All apartments in Poinciana
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
631 CADDY DRIVE
Last updated August 9 2019 at 3:20 AM

631 CADDY DRIVE

631 Caddy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

631 Caddy Drive, Poinciana, FL 34759
Poinciana Cypress

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Unfurnished, 1800 sq ft, 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage. This is a great house in Poinciana. Open/split floor plan with formal living/dining room and family room, screened porch and huge garage. Spacious bedrooms, ceramic floor in family room and kitchen. Located of Country Club Rd in Polk County area of Poinciana, close to bus line, park, stores and schools.

Sorry, no pets.
12 Month Lease
$75 Application Fee
Sorry, this home is not under the section 8 housing program

***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see the property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 631 CADDY DRIVE have any available units?
631 CADDY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 631 CADDY DRIVE have?
Some of 631 CADDY DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 631 CADDY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
631 CADDY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 631 CADDY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 631 CADDY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 631 CADDY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 631 CADDY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 631 CADDY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 631 CADDY DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 631 CADDY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 631 CADDY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 631 CADDY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 631 CADDY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 631 CADDY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 631 CADDY DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 631 CADDY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 631 CADDY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
