623 Juillac Way

Poinciana 3/ 2 Single family home - Nice open floor plan gives this 1104 sq ft home a feel of being much larger. Located in Poinciana with just a short drive to shopping, restaurants and medical center. Large bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Large 2 car garage with washer dryer hook ups. Located of Chestnut and Bordeaux in Osceola County area.
Ackley Florida Property Management
(407) 349-8080
www.ackleyflorida.com
$75 application fee per adult.
$125 Lease Processing Fee once approved.
$5 monthly Tech Fee
Sorry, NOT Section 8 friendly
Pet friendly with restrictions and refundable deposit
****SCAM ALERT**** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!!
