623 Juillac Way

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Poinciana 3/ 2 Single family home - Nice open floor plan gives this 1104 sq ft home a feel of being much larger. Located in Poinciana with just a short drive to shopping, restaurants and medical center. Large bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Large 2 car garage with washer dryer hook ups. Located of Chestnut and Bordeaux in Osceola County area.



$75 application fee per adult.

$125 Lease Processing Fee once approved.

$5 monthly Tech Fee

Sorry, NOT Section 8 friendly

Pet friendly with restrictions and refundable deposit



****SCAM ALERT**** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!!



(RLNE5316808)