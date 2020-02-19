All apartments in Poinciana
Find more places like 623 Juillac Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
623 Juillac Way
Last updated February 19 2020 at 1:45 PM

623 Juillac Way

623 Juillac Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poinciana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

623 Juillac Way, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Poinciana 3/ 2 Single family home - Nice open floor plan gives this 1104 sq ft home a feel of being much larger. Located in Poinciana with just a short drive to shopping, restaurants and medical center. Large bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Large 2 car garage with washer dryer hook ups. Located of Chestnut and Bordeaux in Osceola County area.

Ackley Florida Property Management
(407) 349-8080
www.ackleyflorida.com

$75 application fee per adult.
$125 Lease Processing Fee once approved.
$5 monthly Tech Fee
Sorry, NOT Section 8 friendly
Pet friendly with restrictions and refundable deposit

****SCAM ALERT**** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!!

(RLNE5316808)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 623 Juillac Way have any available units?
623 Juillac Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
Is 623 Juillac Way currently offering any rent specials?
623 Juillac Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 623 Juillac Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 623 Juillac Way is pet friendly.
Does 623 Juillac Way offer parking?
Yes, 623 Juillac Way offers parking.
Does 623 Juillac Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 623 Juillac Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 623 Juillac Way have a pool?
No, 623 Juillac Way does not have a pool.
Does 623 Juillac Way have accessible units?
No, 623 Juillac Way does not have accessible units.
Does 623 Juillac Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 623 Juillac Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 623 Juillac Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 623 Juillac Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Poinciana 2 BedroomsPoinciana Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Poinciana Apartments with ParkingPoinciana Furnished Apartments
Poinciana Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLAuburndale, FLSeffner, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FL
Wekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FLAvon Park, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College