5 BOLTON COURT

Freshly painted and no carpet, 4 bedroom/2 bath home.Open floor plan, formal living and dining area and family room with breakfast nook. Master suite has garden tub and separate shower stall, guest bedrooms with large closets. Ceramic flooring in living areas,master bedroom and laminate flooring in guest bedrooms. Full sized 2 car garage with space to spare for all the extra storage. All the appliances are included in the kitchen brand new refrigerator and dishwasher and closet pantry. Nearby shopping, restaurants, schools, hospital and short drive to attractions. Located in Osceola section of Poinciana just off San Miguel Rd.



Sorry, not section 8 or pet friendly

$75 application fee per adult.

$125 Lease Processing Fee once approved.

$5 monthly tech fee