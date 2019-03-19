439 PEACE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Talk about a large home on an excellent lot. Enter through the doors of this home and be greeted with a front dining room on the left and front living room on the right. Enjoy a large eat in Kitchen with island, bar top, all appliances. More space to include another large living room, 4 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms. The Master Bedroom is HUGE and the bathroom offers a deep large bathtub and fantastic stand-up shower. Private toilet area and an impressive size master closet. This home offers all space and a great split floor plan. Enjoy a private backyard with grilling and sitting area.