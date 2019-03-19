All apartments in Poinciana
Find more places like 439 PEACE COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
439 PEACE COURT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

439 PEACE COURT

439 Peace Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poinciana
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

439 Peace Court, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
bbq/grill
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Talk about a large home on an excellent lot. Enter through the doors of this home and be greeted with a front dining room on the left and front living room on the right. Enjoy a large eat in Kitchen with island, bar top, all appliances. More space to include another large living room, 4 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms. The Master Bedroom is HUGE and the bathroom offers a deep large bathtub and fantastic stand-up shower. Private toilet area and an impressive size master closet. This home offers all space and a great split floor plan. Enjoy a private backyard with grilling and sitting area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 439 PEACE COURT have any available units?
439 PEACE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 439 PEACE COURT have?
Some of 439 PEACE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 439 PEACE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
439 PEACE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 439 PEACE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 439 PEACE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 439 PEACE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 439 PEACE COURT offers parking.
Does 439 PEACE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 439 PEACE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 439 PEACE COURT have a pool?
No, 439 PEACE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 439 PEACE COURT have accessible units?
No, 439 PEACE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 439 PEACE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 439 PEACE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 439 PEACE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 439 PEACE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Poinciana 2 BedroomsPoinciana 3 Bedrooms
Poinciana Apartments with PoolsPoinciana Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Poinciana Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLUnion Park, FLBay Hill, FLCocoa West, FLPort St. John, FLUniversity, FLFuller Heights, FL
The Villages, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLWilliamsburg, FLTavares, FLAuburndale, FLEustis, FLFairview Shores, FLGroveland, FLPine Hills, FLSeffner, FLConway, FLHunters Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College