427 Big Black Place

Amenities
Spacious 2 story home offering 2931 sq. ft. of living space. Formal living & dining room, family room, 4/2.5 with 2 car garage & upstairs loft. Carpet upstairs. Inside laundry room. It is conveniently located just minutes away from shopping like Walmart Supercenter, Lowes, Publix, Deals and more, Don't wait, this one won't last.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,425, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,425, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.