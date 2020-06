Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Don't wait on this one. Come see this two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Tons of space in this home with a phenomenal location. Enjoy the formal living and dining rooms as well as the wide open kitchen that opens to a den. Upstairs is a fantastically large master suite that will make anyone jealous. New interior and exterior paint give this home a fresh feeling. This home is located near new toll road as well as hospital, shopping, schools and transportation. Call today! This price won't last!