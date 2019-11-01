All apartments in Poinciana
336 Cornwallis Ct.
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:18 AM

336 Cornwallis Ct.

336 Cornwallis Ct · No Longer Available
Location

336 Cornwallis Ct, Poinciana, FL 34758

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Don't Blink! - Don't blink on this one. This fantastic 4 bedroom, 2 bath home has been upgraded beautifully and is a must see. New kitchen counter tops, bathroom vanities, exterior and interior paint, tile floors and so much more. Eat in space in the kitchen, large great room complete with a den off to the side. Generous sized bedrooms and a fenced in back yard. This home has a great location close to the hospital, schools, new toll roads and Valencia Community College, not to mention the Parks! Call today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4677935)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 336 Cornwallis Ct. have any available units?
336 Cornwallis Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
Is 336 Cornwallis Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
336 Cornwallis Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 336 Cornwallis Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 336 Cornwallis Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 336 Cornwallis Ct. offer parking?
No, 336 Cornwallis Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 336 Cornwallis Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 336 Cornwallis Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 336 Cornwallis Ct. have a pool?
No, 336 Cornwallis Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 336 Cornwallis Ct. have accessible units?
No, 336 Cornwallis Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 336 Cornwallis Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 336 Cornwallis Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 336 Cornwallis Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 336 Cornwallis Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
