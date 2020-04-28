329 EDGEWOOD COURT

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This is your chance to live on the Polk County side of Poinciana in a 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home with a fantastic location for a great price. Come see this great, complete with tile floors in the main areas and carpeting on the bedrooms. Updated kitchen includes a breakfast bar that opens up to a family and a beautiful tile backslash and counter top. Eat in space off the kitchen and family to boot. There is a lot of character in this home and super clean and ready to go. Home has a split floor plan, perfect for privacy and entertaining. Location is near the hospital, shopping, schools and so much more. Want to go to Disney? It is about 35 minutes away! Call today