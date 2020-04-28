All apartments in Poinciana
329 EDGEWOOD COURT

329 Edgewood Court · No Longer Available
Location

329 Edgewood Court, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is your chance to live on the Polk County side of Poinciana in a 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home with a fantastic location for a great price. Come see this great, complete with tile floors in the main areas and carpeting on the bedrooms. Updated kitchen includes a breakfast bar that opens up to a family and a beautiful tile backslash and counter top. Eat in space off the kitchen and family to boot. There is a lot of character in this home and super clean and ready to go. Home has a split floor plan, perfect for privacy and entertaining. Location is near the hospital, shopping, schools and so much more. Want to go to Disney? It is about 35 minutes away! Call today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

