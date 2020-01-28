All apartments in Poinciana
323 PUFFER COURT

323 Puffer Court · No Longer Available
Location

323 Puffer Court, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You are not going to want to pass up on this three bedroom, two bath home located on the Polk County side of Poinciana. This home has it all. Formal living and dining rooms with a family roof off the kitchen to boot. Fresh interior paint and nice tile floors make this home a breeze to move in. Neutral colors throughout are going to sooth the soul. This home is not far from Disney, shopping, transportation, schools, hospital and so much more. It is priced to move and move quick. Call today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 323 PUFFER COURT have any available units?
323 PUFFER COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 323 PUFFER COURT have?
Some of 323 PUFFER COURT's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 323 PUFFER COURT currently offering any rent specials?
323 PUFFER COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 323 PUFFER COURT pet-friendly?
No, 323 PUFFER COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 323 PUFFER COURT offer parking?
Yes, 323 PUFFER COURT offers parking.
Does 323 PUFFER COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 323 PUFFER COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 323 PUFFER COURT have a pool?
No, 323 PUFFER COURT does not have a pool.
Does 323 PUFFER COURT have accessible units?
No, 323 PUFFER COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 323 PUFFER COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 323 PUFFER COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 323 PUFFER COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 323 PUFFER COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

