323 PUFFER COURT

dishwasher garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

You are not going to want to pass up on this three bedroom, two bath home located on the Polk County side of Poinciana. This home has it all. Formal living and dining rooms with a family roof off the kitchen to boot. Fresh interior paint and nice tile floors make this home a breeze to move in. Neutral colors throughout are going to sooth the soul. This home is not far from Disney, shopping, transportation, schools, hospital and so much more. It is priced to move and move quick. Call today.