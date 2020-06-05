304 BEGONIA COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher new construction garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Under Construction. This is a modern brand new 4-bed/2-bath house with a lot of upgrades. The house will come with tile all over the place even in the spacious bedroooms. The kitchen will have an island where you can see the granite countertops that also will be available in the bathrooms where you will have the great set of wall tiles. This home will come with stainless steel appliances including washer, dryer, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, and range. Do not miss out on this opportunity!!