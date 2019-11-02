197 Maple Dr

Amenities
Beautiful and charming house with great floor plan and awesome architectural design. 4 Bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage. Center Island kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. House is almost NEW. Great Natural colors with an Awesome Master Bedroom with Master bath with Garden tub and separate stall shower. Dual sinks for his and hers also on granite. Laundry room with washer and dryer. Beautiful tile design throughout the entire house, thus easier to maintain. Also your washer and dryer are included! Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com