Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
1902 SAWFISH DRIVE
Last updated December 19 2019 at 2:06 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1902 SAWFISH DRIVE
1902 Sawfish Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1902 Sawfish Drive, Poinciana, FL 34759
Amenities
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AWESOME CONTEMPORARY HOUSE WITH AN AMAZING KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOP, TILE IN ALL HOUSE, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES INCLUDED, HUGE LOT ... YOU GOT TO COME AND SEE IT TODAY.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1902 SAWFISH DRIVE have any available units?
1902 SAWFISH DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Poinciana, FL
.
What amenities does 1902 SAWFISH DRIVE have?
Some of 1902 SAWFISH DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1902 SAWFISH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1902 SAWFISH DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1902 SAWFISH DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1902 SAWFISH DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Poinciana
.
Does 1902 SAWFISH DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1902 SAWFISH DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1902 SAWFISH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1902 SAWFISH DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1902 SAWFISH DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1902 SAWFISH DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1902 SAWFISH DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1902 SAWFISH DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1902 SAWFISH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1902 SAWFISH DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1902 SAWFISH DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1902 SAWFISH DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
