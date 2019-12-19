1902 SAWFISH DRIVE

Amenities

granite counters garage stainless steel ceiling fan microwave range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

AWESOME CONTEMPORARY HOUSE WITH AN AMAZING KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOP, TILE IN ALL HOUSE, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES INCLUDED, HUGE LOT ... YOU GOT TO COME AND SEE IT TODAY.