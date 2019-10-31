All apartments in Poinciana
1848 SUPERIOR COURT
Last updated October 31 2019 at 8:00 AM

1848 SUPERIOR COURT

1848 Superior Court · No Longer Available
Location

1848 Superior Court, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Poinciana, with almost 1800 sq ft of living space. Vaulted ceilings with formal living and formal dining rooms or use extra rooms for play or home office. Beautiful tile in living areas and wood flooring for easy cleaning in bedrooms, formal living and dining rooms. Large bedrooms with over sized closets. Kitchen has all the appliances including upgraded stainless steel appliances, plus over the range microwave, pantry and extra large counter bar. Inside laundry area and lots of inside storage pantry an shelving. The 2 car garage will give you space for the car and the lawn equipment. Polk County area of Poinciana.12 Month Lease

$75 application fee
$125 Lease Processing Fee once approved
$5 monthly technology fee
1 Small pet welcome, no aggressive breeds
$250 pet deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1848 SUPERIOR COURT have any available units?
1848 SUPERIOR COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 1848 SUPERIOR COURT have?
Some of 1848 SUPERIOR COURT's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1848 SUPERIOR COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1848 SUPERIOR COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1848 SUPERIOR COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 1848 SUPERIOR COURT is pet friendly.
Does 1848 SUPERIOR COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1848 SUPERIOR COURT offers parking.
Does 1848 SUPERIOR COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1848 SUPERIOR COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1848 SUPERIOR COURT have a pool?
No, 1848 SUPERIOR COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1848 SUPERIOR COURT have accessible units?
No, 1848 SUPERIOR COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1848 SUPERIOR COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1848 SUPERIOR COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1848 SUPERIOR COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1848 SUPERIOR COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

