1848 SUPERIOR COURT

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Large 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Poinciana, with almost 1800 sq ft of living space. Vaulted ceilings with formal living and formal dining rooms or use extra rooms for play or home office. Beautiful tile in living areas and wood flooring for easy cleaning in bedrooms, formal living and dining rooms. Large bedrooms with over sized closets. Kitchen has all the appliances including upgraded stainless steel appliances, plus over the range microwave, pantry and extra large counter bar. Inside laundry area and lots of inside storage pantry an shelving. The 2 car garage will give you space for the car and the lawn equipment. Polk County area of Poinciana.12 Month Lease



$75 application fee

$125 Lease Processing Fee once approved

$5 monthly technology fee

1 Small pet welcome, no aggressive breeds

$250 pet deposit