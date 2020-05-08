All apartments in Poinciana
Find more places like 1702 Pompano Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
1702 Pompano Dr
Last updated May 8 2020 at 7:35 AM

1702 Pompano Dr

1702 Pompano Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poinciana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1702 Pompano Drive, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
NEW LOWER PRICE AND NO APPLICATION FEE!! This 1 year old home offers 4 Bedrooms, 2 Baths w/ an OPEN FLOOR PLAN that has great flow. This home comes complete with 18x18 ceramic tile throughout and carpeted bedrooms. Baths come equipped with GRANITE TOPS and upgraded tile all the way up the shower walls. In addition, the Master Bath is fitted w/ Adult Height Upgraded Cabinets & a Garden Tub to Relax after a long day. The Kitchen is beautifully appointed with Recessed Lighting, Granite Counter Tops & a matching set of stainless steel appliances. Interior Laundry, Double Door Entry w/ Oversized Foyer. Washer and dryer included! Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1702 Pompano Dr have any available units?
1702 Pompano Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 1702 Pompano Dr have?
Some of 1702 Pompano Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1702 Pompano Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1702 Pompano Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1702 Pompano Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1702 Pompano Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1702 Pompano Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1702 Pompano Dr offers parking.
Does 1702 Pompano Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1702 Pompano Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1702 Pompano Dr have a pool?
No, 1702 Pompano Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1702 Pompano Dr have accessible units?
No, 1702 Pompano Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1702 Pompano Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1702 Pompano Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1702 Pompano Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1702 Pompano Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Poinciana 2 BedroomsPoinciana Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Poinciana Apartments with ParkingPoinciana Furnished Apartments
Poinciana Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLAuburndale, FLSeffner, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FL
Wekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FLAvon Park, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College