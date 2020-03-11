1647 Tench Court POLK

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home For Rent at 1647 Tench Ct. Kissimmee, Fl. 34759 - 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home For Rent at 1647 Tench Ct. Kissimmee, Fl. 34759. This Home has a Range, Refrigerator, Central Heat and A/C. Garage has been converted to 4th bedroom. Call to schedule showing.



For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Cristina Burgos at 407-361-7193 or Rick Sein at 407-716-0459.



Driving Directions: Take I-4 West, Take the FL-535 exit, EXIT 68,Turn left onto State Road 535/FL-535, Turn Right onto N.Poinciana Blvd, Turn Right onto Pleasant Hill Road, Turn Left onto Marigold Ave, Turn Right onto Poinciana Parkway, Turn Right onto Laurel Ave, Turn Right onto Mackerel Road, Turn Left onto Mullet Road, Take the third Right onto Tench Ct.



No Pets Allowed



