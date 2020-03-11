All apartments in Poinciana
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
1647 Tench Court POLK
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

1647 Tench Court POLK

1647 Tench Court · No Longer Available
Location

1647 Tench Court, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home For Rent at 1647 Tench Ct. Kissimmee, Fl. 34759 - 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home For Rent at 1647 Tench Ct. Kissimmee, Fl. 34759. This Home has a Range, Refrigerator, Central Heat and A/C. Garage has been converted to 4th bedroom. Call to schedule showing.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Cristina Burgos at 407-361-7193 or Rick Sein at 407-716-0459.

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to cristinaburgos.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application.

Driving Directions: Take I-4 West, Take the FL-535 exit, EXIT 68,Turn left onto State Road 535/FL-535, Turn Right onto N.Poinciana Blvd, Turn Right onto Pleasant Hill Road, Turn Left onto Marigold Ave, Turn Right onto Poinciana Parkway, Turn Right onto Laurel Ave, Turn Right onto Mackerel Road, Turn Left onto Mullet Road, Take the third Right onto Tench Ct.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4368915)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1647 Tench Court POLK have any available units?
1647 Tench Court POLK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 1647 Tench Court POLK have?
Some of 1647 Tench Court POLK's amenities include garage, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1647 Tench Court POLK currently offering any rent specials?
1647 Tench Court POLK isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1647 Tench Court POLK pet-friendly?
No, 1647 Tench Court POLK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 1647 Tench Court POLK offer parking?
Yes, 1647 Tench Court POLK does offer parking.
Does 1647 Tench Court POLK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1647 Tench Court POLK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1647 Tench Court POLK have a pool?
No, 1647 Tench Court POLK does not have a pool.
Does 1647 Tench Court POLK have accessible units?
No, 1647 Tench Court POLK does not have accessible units.
Does 1647 Tench Court POLK have units with dishwashers?
No, 1647 Tench Court POLK does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1647 Tench Court POLK have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1647 Tench Court POLK has units with air conditioning.
