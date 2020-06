Amenities

dishwasher garage bathtub range refrigerator

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

**AVAILABLE NOW** STOP SEARCHING !!! 3 Bed and 2 bath...All tile....

This beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,233 square foot offers access to all of the key amenities that make up a vibrant community - great schools, excellent restaurants, fun entertainment, and an array of shopping locales.



Outside you'll find a 2 car garage, this house is all tile, spacious living areas, master bathroom have shower and bathtub