1401 Nelson Brook Way

Amenities
This beautiful new home has everything you need! Offering 4 bedrooms, walk in closets and 2 full bathrooms! Also an open floor plan with ceramic tile in the common areas and lush carpet in the bedrooms. Large kitchen for family gatherings with granite counter tops! All brand new stainless steel appliances. Includes your washer and dryer! Poinciana Villages offers a community pool and fitness center you can join! Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com