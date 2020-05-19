All apartments in Poinciana
1007 MAYFAIR PLACE
Last updated May 19 2020 at 1:12 AM

1007 MAYFAIR PLACE

1007 Mayfair Place · No Longer Available
Location

1007 Mayfair Place, Poinciana, FL 34758

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
You are not going to want to pass on this fantastic 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located on the Polk County side of Poinciana. This home has an great split floor plan with the Master Suite on one side of the home and the other three bedrooms on the other. Formal living and dining room and a family room off the kitchen. The kitchen has an excellent breakfast bar with plenty of cabinet space and counter tops for all cooks. Pet friendly home! Home is located close to shopping, transportation, schools, hospital, community college and theme parks. Great find. Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1007 MAYFAIR PLACE have any available units?
1007 MAYFAIR PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 1007 MAYFAIR PLACE have?
Some of 1007 MAYFAIR PLACE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1007 MAYFAIR PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1007 MAYFAIR PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007 MAYFAIR PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1007 MAYFAIR PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 1007 MAYFAIR PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 1007 MAYFAIR PLACE offers parking.
Does 1007 MAYFAIR PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1007 MAYFAIR PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007 MAYFAIR PLACE have a pool?
No, 1007 MAYFAIR PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 1007 MAYFAIR PLACE have accessible units?
No, 1007 MAYFAIR PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1007 MAYFAIR PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1007 MAYFAIR PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1007 MAYFAIR PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1007 MAYFAIR PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

