1007 MAYFAIR PLACE

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

You are not going to want to pass on this fantastic 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located on the Polk County side of Poinciana. This home has an great split floor plan with the Master Suite on one side of the home and the other three bedrooms on the other. Formal living and dining room and a family room off the kitchen. The kitchen has an excellent breakfast bar with plenty of cabinet space and counter tops for all cooks. Pet friendly home! Home is located close to shopping, transportation, schools, hospital, community college and theme parks. Great find. Call today!