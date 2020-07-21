All apartments in Pinellas Park
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

Sawgrass

4150 78th Ave N · No Longer Available
Location

4150 78th Ave N, Pinellas Park, FL 33781

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come home to Sawgrass Apartments in beautiful Pinellas Park, Florida! We are here to accommodate your every need with our spacious apartments and convenient location. Our apartments for rent are just a short drive from restaurants, shopping centers and attractions! You can also stay in and relax by our swimming pool where we also have lounges for your pleasure. We have beautiful apartments that you can call home so don't wait and apply today!
Apartments at Sawgrass are equipped with Air Conditioning, Balcony and Courtyard. This apartment community also offers amenities such as Tub and shower, Laundry Facilities and Pool. Choose from many of our 2/1 units that are in a great location and near many shopping centers and attractions. These homes will not last long.

4150 78th ave n Pinellas Park Fl 33781

Call me at (7272651877 if you have any questions

(RLNE4992987)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sawgrass have any available units?
Sawgrass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does Sawgrass have?
Some of Sawgrass's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sawgrass currently offering any rent specials?
Sawgrass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sawgrass pet-friendly?
Yes, Sawgrass is pet friendly.
Does Sawgrass offer parking?
No, Sawgrass does not offer parking.
Does Sawgrass have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sawgrass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sawgrass have a pool?
Yes, Sawgrass has a pool.
Does Sawgrass have accessible units?
No, Sawgrass does not have accessible units.
Does Sawgrass have units with dishwashers?
No, Sawgrass does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Sawgrass have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Sawgrass has units with air conditioning.
