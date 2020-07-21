Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come home to Sawgrass Apartments in beautiful Pinellas Park, Florida! We are here to accommodate your every need with our spacious apartments and convenient location. Our apartments for rent are just a short drive from restaurants, shopping centers and attractions! You can also stay in and relax by our swimming pool where we also have lounges for your pleasure. We have beautiful apartments that you can call home so don't wait and apply today!

Apartments at Sawgrass are equipped with Air Conditioning, Balcony and Courtyard. This apartment community also offers amenities such as Tub and shower, Laundry Facilities and Pool. Choose from many of our 2/1 units that are in a great location and near many shopping centers and attractions. These homes will not last long.



4150 78th ave n Pinellas Park Fl 33781



Call me at (7272651877 if you have any questions



(RLNE4992987)