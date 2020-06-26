9869 66TH STREET N

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Hidden Gem in small complex with only 18 units. This spacious unit offers 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths and is almost 1800 sq feet., large eat in kitchen. New vinyl laminate floors in living area and new carpet in the bedrooms, and is freshly painted. Master bedroom has 2 Large walk- in closets an en suite with bath and shower and garden tub. Laundry area is upstairs for your convenience/ Outside patio and community pool in this well kept community, located close to shopping, restaurants, only minutes to the beach and interstate.