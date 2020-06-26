All apartments in Pinellas Park
Last updated June 10 2019 at 2:06 AM

9869 66TH STREET N

9869 Florida Highway 693 · No Longer Available
Location

9869 Florida Highway 693, Pinellas Park, FL 33782

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
microwave
bathtub
carpet
Hidden Gem in small complex with only 18 units. This spacious unit offers 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths and is almost 1800 sq feet., large eat in kitchen. New vinyl laminate floors in living area and new carpet in the bedrooms, and is freshly painted. Master bedroom has 2 Large walk- in closets an en suite with bath and shower and garden tub. Laundry area is upstairs for your convenience/ Outside patio and community pool in this well kept community, located close to shopping, restaurants, only minutes to the beach and interstate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9869 66TH STREET N have any available units?
9869 66TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 9869 66TH STREET N have?
Some of 9869 66TH STREET N's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9869 66TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
9869 66TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9869 66TH STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 9869 66TH STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas Park.
Does 9869 66TH STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 9869 66TH STREET N offers parking.
Does 9869 66TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9869 66TH STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9869 66TH STREET N have a pool?
Yes, 9869 66TH STREET N has a pool.
Does 9869 66TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 9869 66TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 9869 66TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
No, 9869 66TH STREET N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9869 66TH STREET N have units with air conditioning?
No, 9869 66TH STREET N does not have units with air conditioning.
