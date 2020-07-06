9859 66th Street North

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Large 3/2.5 townhome available in Pinellas Park. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Large 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home available now in Pinellas Park, right off 66th Street, near Astro Skate.



This townhome features a huge open kitchen and living room, high ceilings, lots of room, an eat in kitchen, attached garage and a screened in lanai. Upstairs features a large master suite with walk in closets, a large master bathroom with a garden tub, separate shower and lots of vanity space.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Tara with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942



(RLNE5459577)