Pinellas Park, FL
9859 66th Street North
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

9859 66th Street North

9859 66th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

9859 66th Street North, Pinellas Park, FL 33782

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Large 3/2.5 townhome available in Pinellas Park. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Large 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home available now in Pinellas Park, right off 66th Street, near Astro Skate.

This townhome features a huge open kitchen and living room, high ceilings, lots of room, an eat in kitchen, attached garage and a screened in lanai. Upstairs features a large master suite with walk in closets, a large master bathroom with a garden tub, separate shower and lots of vanity space.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Tara with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942

(RLNE5459577)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9859 66th Street North have any available units?
9859 66th Street North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 9859 66th Street North have?
Some of 9859 66th Street North's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9859 66th Street North currently offering any rent specials?
9859 66th Street North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9859 66th Street North pet-friendly?
Yes, 9859 66th Street North is pet friendly.
Does 9859 66th Street North offer parking?
Yes, 9859 66th Street North offers parking.
Does 9859 66th Street North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9859 66th Street North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9859 66th Street North have a pool?
No, 9859 66th Street North does not have a pool.
Does 9859 66th Street North have accessible units?
No, 9859 66th Street North does not have accessible units.
Does 9859 66th Street North have units with dishwashers?
No, 9859 66th Street North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9859 66th Street North have units with air conditioning?
No, 9859 66th Street North does not have units with air conditioning.

