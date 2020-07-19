912 Gandy Boulevard North

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony gym pool racquetball court tennis court

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse gym pool racquetball court hot tub internet access media room tennis court

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! Itopia Community is conveniently located right between St. Pete & Tampa. .. also near beaches, restaurants, & airport. Dont miss this beautiful 2ND Floor 1-BD/1-BATH Condo in desirable ITOPIA Gated Community! Youll enjoy 2 swimming pools, tennis courts, racquetball courts, spacious clubhouse, theater room, hot tub, fitness center& car wash area. This charming 1 master bedroom with large living room & dining room, fancy bathroom & cute kitchen has also washer/dryer in the unit ... Your day can start with a cup of coffee on the huge balcony overlooking the lake .. Condo is in excellent condition and very clean.



$1,200 per month, the owner is paying for the internet & cable, the renter is paying for the water & electricity.

Any questions please call/text Alina