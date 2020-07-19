912 Gandy Boulevard North

Amenities
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! Itopia Community is conveniently located right between St. Pete & Tampa. .. also near beaches, restaurants, & airport. Dont miss this beautiful 2ND Floor 1-BD/1-BATH Condo in desirable ITOPIA Gated Community! Youll enjoy 2 swimming pools, tennis courts, racquetball courts, spacious clubhouse, theater room, hot tub, fitness center& car wash area. This charming 1 master bedroom with large living room & dining room, fancy bathroom & cute kitchen has also washer/dryer in the unit ... Your day can start with a cup of coffee on the huge balcony overlooking the lake .. Condo is in excellent condition and very clean.
$1,200 per month, the owner is paying for the internet & cable, the renter is paying for the water & electricity.
Any questions please call/text Alina