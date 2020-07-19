All apartments in Pinellas Park
Find more places like 912 Gandy Boulevard North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pinellas Park, FL
/
912 Gandy Boulevard North
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

912 Gandy Boulevard North

912 Gandy Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pinellas Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

912 Gandy Boulevard, Pinellas Park, FL 33781

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
gym
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
pool
racquetball court
hot tub
internet access
media room
tennis court
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! Itopia Community is conveniently located right between St. Pete & Tampa. .. also near beaches, restaurants, & airport. Dont miss this beautiful 2ND Floor 1-BD/1-BATH Condo in desirable ITOPIA Gated Community! Youll enjoy 2 swimming pools, tennis courts, racquetball courts, spacious clubhouse, theater room, hot tub, fitness center& car wash area. This charming 1 master bedroom with large living room & dining room, fancy bathroom & cute kitchen has also washer/dryer in the unit ... Your day can start with a cup of coffee on the huge balcony overlooking the lake .. Condo is in excellent condition and very clean.

$1,200 per month, the owner is paying for the internet & cable, the renter is paying for the water & electricity.
Any questions please call/text Alina

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 Gandy Boulevard North have any available units?
912 Gandy Boulevard North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 912 Gandy Boulevard North have?
Some of 912 Gandy Boulevard North's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 912 Gandy Boulevard North currently offering any rent specials?
912 Gandy Boulevard North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 Gandy Boulevard North pet-friendly?
No, 912 Gandy Boulevard North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas Park.
Does 912 Gandy Boulevard North offer parking?
No, 912 Gandy Boulevard North does not offer parking.
Does 912 Gandy Boulevard North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 912 Gandy Boulevard North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 Gandy Boulevard North have a pool?
Yes, 912 Gandy Boulevard North has a pool.
Does 912 Gandy Boulevard North have accessible units?
No, 912 Gandy Boulevard North does not have accessible units.
Does 912 Gandy Boulevard North have units with dishwashers?
No, 912 Gandy Boulevard North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 912 Gandy Boulevard North have units with air conditioning?
No, 912 Gandy Boulevard North does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Find a Sublet
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Gateway
9505 49th Street N
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Allure at Gateway
8851 Us Highway 19
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Satori Luxury Apartments
3110 Grand Avenue
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Villas at Gateway
2901 Gandy Blvd
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Epic At Gateway Centre
3115 Grand Ave
Pinellas Park, FL 33781
Plantation Gardens
5501 110th Ave
Pinellas Park, FL 33782

Similar Pages

Pinellas Park 1 BedroomsPinellas Park 2 Bedrooms
Pinellas Park Apartments with BalconiesPinellas Park Apartments with Parking
Pinellas Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FL
Seminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg