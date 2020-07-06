All apartments in Pinellas Park
Last updated February 2 2020 at 10:48 AM

8330 63RD WAY

8330 63rd Way · No Longer Available
Location

8330 63rd Way, Pinellas Park, FL 33781

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Location. - This is a large four bedroom two bath home with a fenced in back yard along with a screened in patio. Updated kitchen and floors.

(RLNE1836799)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8330 63RD WAY have any available units?
8330 63RD WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 8330 63RD WAY have?
Some of 8330 63RD WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8330 63RD WAY currently offering any rent specials?
8330 63RD WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8330 63RD WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 8330 63RD WAY is pet friendly.
Does 8330 63RD WAY offer parking?
No, 8330 63RD WAY does not offer parking.
Does 8330 63RD WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8330 63RD WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8330 63RD WAY have a pool?
No, 8330 63RD WAY does not have a pool.
Does 8330 63RD WAY have accessible units?
No, 8330 63RD WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 8330 63RD WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 8330 63RD WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8330 63RD WAY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8330 63RD WAY has units with air conditioning.

