7746 62ND STREET N

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful duplex for rent. Spacious open floor plan. 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Large remodeled kitchen includes dishwasher and room for dining table. Plenty of closet space. Ceramic tile throughout the apartment. Washer and dryer hookups inside the unit. Central heat and air. Pets negotiable. No aggressive breeds. $300 pet fee. $50 application fee per person. $995.00 plus $700 security deposit to move in.