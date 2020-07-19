All apartments in Pinellas Park
Pinellas Park, FL
7746 62ND STREET N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7746 62ND STREET N

7746 62nd Street North · No Longer Available
Pinellas Park
Location

7746 62nd Street North, Pinellas Park, FL 33781

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Beautiful duplex for rent. Spacious open floor plan. 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Large remodeled kitchen includes dishwasher and room for dining table. Plenty of closet space. Ceramic tile throughout the apartment. Washer and dryer hookups inside the unit. Central heat and air. Pets negotiable. No aggressive breeds. $300 pet fee. $50 application fee per person. $995.00 plus $700 security deposit to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7746 62ND STREET N have any available units?
7746 62ND STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 7746 62ND STREET N have?
Some of 7746 62ND STREET N's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7746 62ND STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
7746 62ND STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7746 62ND STREET N pet-friendly?
Yes, 7746 62ND STREET N is pet friendly.
Does 7746 62ND STREET N offer parking?
No, 7746 62ND STREET N does not offer parking.
Does 7746 62ND STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7746 62ND STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7746 62ND STREET N have a pool?
No, 7746 62ND STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 7746 62ND STREET N have accessible units?
No, 7746 62ND STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 7746 62ND STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7746 62ND STREET N has units with dishwashers.
Does 7746 62ND STREET N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7746 62ND STREET N has units with air conditioning.
