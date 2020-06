Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This is the home you have been looking for! Large open concept kitchen, living and dining space. 3 bedrooms downstairs with guest bathroom. Large laundry/utility room off the spacious 2 car garage. Master bedroom features huge walk in closet and large bathroom with soaking tub and stand alone shower. Plenty of storage and space on the double vanity. Bonus room upstairs as well as an additional bedroom and bathroom. Screened porch off the back of the house with a large yard as well.