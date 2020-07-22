7460 34th Street N.

Amenities

Available March 1-2020

FULL FURNISHED, 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom, central A/C, Available December 1-2019 washer and dryer inside the unit, 200 square foot patio. Pet Welcome no more than 2 small dogs or 1 big dog, Cats are ok. Full stacked Bathroom and Kitchen, towels for 4 people. Linens,Kids any age are welcome. House centrally located, walking distance to target, Walmart, movie theater, bus station, and main restaurant chain. You only need your toothbrush. Minimum Stay 28 days. Free Parking Spot for 2 Cars, Tenant pay for Electricity and Water/ Sewer ( Water/Sewer= Electricity= ) negotiable depending of the length of the contract.

Winter month price plus utilities



Main Room:

- Queen Bed

-40 Inches TV with internet TV (amazon FireStick/ROKU) and local TV

- Private Closet

- Lamp and 2 Night Stands

- Drawer Stand

Second Room :

- Queen Bed

- Private Closet

- 1 Night Stands

- Drawer Stand

Living-room:

- Sofa Pull Out Queen Bed.



- 4.5 Miles away to the Dog Gandhi Beach

- 4 Miles away from Derby Lane Poker



House Included:

Essentials Included:



Kitchen

Air conditioning

Heating

Hair dryer

Hangers

Iron

Washer

Dryer

Hot water

TV

Private entrance

Shampoo

Bed linens

Extra pillows and blankets

Wifi

Ethernet connection

Microwave

Coffee maker

Refrigerator

Dishes and silverware

Cooking basics

Oven

Stove

Free parking on premises

Free street parking

BBQ grill

Patio

Backyard

Bathtub

Long term stays allowed

Cleaning before checkout

Wide hallway clearance

Step-free access

Wide doorway

Flat path to front door

Step-free access

Wide clearance to bed

Wide doorway

Accessible-height bed



Smoke detector

First aid kit