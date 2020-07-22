7460 34th Street N.

All apartments in Pinellas Park
Location

7460 34th Street, Pinellas Park, FL 33781

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
media room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
Available March 1-2020
FULL FURNISHED, 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom, central A/C, Available December 1-2019 washer and dryer inside the unit, 200 square foot patio. Pet Welcome no more than 2 small dogs or 1 big dog, Cats are ok. Full stacked Bathroom and Kitchen, towels for 4 people. Linens,Kids any age are welcome. House centrally located, walking distance to target, Walmart, movie theater, bus station, and main restaurant chain. You only need your toothbrush. Minimum Stay 28 days. Free Parking Spot for 2 Cars, Tenant pay for Electricity and Water/ Sewer ( Water/Sewer= Electricity= ) negotiable depending of the length of the contract.
Winter month price plus utilities

Main Room:
- Queen Bed
-40 Inches TV with internet TV (amazon FireStick/ROKU) and local TV
- Private Closet
- Lamp and 2 Night Stands
- Drawer Stand
Second Room :
- Queen Bed
- Private Closet
- 1 Night Stands
- Drawer Stand
Living-room:
- Sofa Pull Out Queen Bed.

- 4.5 Miles away to the Dog Gandhi Beach
- 4 Miles away from Derby Lane Poker

House Included:
Essentials Included:

Kitchen
Air conditioning
Heating
Hair dryer
Hangers
Iron
Washer
Dryer
Hot water
TV
Private entrance
Shampoo
Bed linens
Extra pillows and blankets
Wifi
Ethernet connection
Microwave
Coffee maker
Refrigerator
Dishes and silverware
Cooking basics
Oven
Stove
Free parking on premises
Free street parking
BBQ grill
Patio
Backyard
Bathtub
Long term stays allowed
Cleaning before checkout
Wide hallway clearance
Step-free access
Wide doorway
Flat path to front door
Step-free access
Wide clearance to bed
Wide doorway
Accessible-height bed

Smoke detector
First aid kit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7460 34th Street N. have any available units?
7460 34th Street N. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 7460 34th Street N. have?
Some of 7460 34th Street N.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7460 34th Street N. currently offering any rent specials?
7460 34th Street N. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7460 34th Street N. pet-friendly?
No, 7460 34th Street N. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas Park.
Does 7460 34th Street N. offer parking?
Yes, 7460 34th Street N. offers parking.
Does 7460 34th Street N. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7460 34th Street N. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7460 34th Street N. have a pool?
No, 7460 34th Street N. does not have a pool.
Does 7460 34th Street N. have accessible units?
No, 7460 34th Street N. does not have accessible units.
Does 7460 34th Street N. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7460 34th Street N. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7460 34th Street N. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7460 34th Street N. has units with air conditioning.
