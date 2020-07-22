7460 34th Street N.

Amenities
Available March 1-2020
FULL FURNISHED, 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom, central A/C, Available December 1-2019 washer and dryer inside the unit, 200 square foot patio. Pet Welcome no more than 2 small dogs or 1 big dog, Cats are ok. Full stacked Bathroom and Kitchen, towels for 4 people. Linens,Kids any age are welcome. House centrally located, walking distance to target, Walmart, movie theater, bus station, and main restaurant chain. You only need your toothbrush. Minimum Stay 28 days. Free Parking Spot for 2 Cars, Tenant pay for Electricity and Water/ Sewer ( Water/Sewer= Electricity= ) negotiable depending of the length of the contract.
Winter month price plus utilities
Main Room:
- Queen Bed
-40 Inches TV with internet TV (amazon FireStick/ROKU) and local TV
- Private Closet
- Lamp and 2 Night Stands
- Drawer Stand
Second Room :
- Queen Bed
- Private Closet
- 1 Night Stands
- Drawer Stand
Living-room:
- Sofa Pull Out Queen Bed.
- 4.5 Miles away to the Dog Gandhi Beach
- 4 Miles away from Derby Lane Poker
House Included:
Essentials Included:
Kitchen
Air conditioning
Heating
Hair dryer
Hangers
Iron
Washer
Dryer
Hot water
TV
Private entrance
Shampoo
Bed linens
Extra pillows and blankets
Wifi
Ethernet connection
Microwave
Coffee maker
Refrigerator
Dishes and silverware
Cooking basics
Oven
Stove
Free parking on premises
Free street parking
BBQ grill
Patio
Backyard
Bathtub
Long term stays allowed
Cleaning before checkout
Wide hallway clearance
Step-free access
Wide doorway
Flat path to front door
Step-free access
Wide clearance to bed
Wide doorway
Accessible-height bed
Smoke detector
First aid kit