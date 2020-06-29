6930 46TH WAY N

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage key fob access

ANNUAL RENT. Welcome to Sawgrass Village Townhomes. This beautiful 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 bathroom is upgraded with granite countertops, maple cabinets and stainless steel appliances. New ceramic floor in the living room. All bedrooms are upstairs with a dedicated laundry room with a washer and dryer. The master bedroom features a Large walk-in closet with extra shelving to maximize space. Master bath has separate walk in shower and dual sinks with Corian tops. This is well build townhome with double- panel windows, storm/hurricane shutters, keyless entry, overhead storage racks in the garage, double parking pad( room for 2 cars in the driveway). Great Pinellas Park Location! Near shopping, dining, highway access, public transportation and highly rated Gulf Beaches. First month and security deposit to move in. Call for showing and more information.