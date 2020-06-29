All apartments in Pinellas Park
Last updated March 8 2020 at 1:08 AM

6930 46TH WAY N

6930 46th Way · No Longer Available
Location

6930 46th Way, Pinellas Park, FL 33781

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
key fob access
ANNUAL RENT. Welcome to Sawgrass Village Townhomes. This beautiful 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 bathroom is upgraded with granite countertops, maple cabinets and stainless steel appliances. New ceramic floor in the living room. All bedrooms are upstairs with a dedicated laundry room with a washer and dryer. The master bedroom features a Large walk-in closet with extra shelving to maximize space. Master bath has separate walk in shower and dual sinks with Corian tops. This is well build townhome with double- panel windows, storm/hurricane shutters, keyless entry, overhead storage racks in the garage, double parking pad( room for 2 cars in the driveway). Great Pinellas Park Location! Near shopping, dining, highway access, public transportation and highly rated Gulf Beaches. First month and security deposit to move in. Call for showing and more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6930 46TH WAY N have any available units?
6930 46TH WAY N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 6930 46TH WAY N have?
Some of 6930 46TH WAY N's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6930 46TH WAY N currently offering any rent specials?
6930 46TH WAY N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6930 46TH WAY N pet-friendly?
No, 6930 46TH WAY N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas Park.
Does 6930 46TH WAY N offer parking?
Yes, 6930 46TH WAY N offers parking.
Does 6930 46TH WAY N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6930 46TH WAY N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6930 46TH WAY N have a pool?
No, 6930 46TH WAY N does not have a pool.
Does 6930 46TH WAY N have accessible units?
No, 6930 46TH WAY N does not have accessible units.
Does 6930 46TH WAY N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6930 46TH WAY N has units with dishwashers.
Does 6930 46TH WAY N have units with air conditioning?
No, 6930 46TH WAY N does not have units with air conditioning.
