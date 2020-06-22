All apartments in Pinellas Park
Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:36 AM

6881 59th Way N

6881 59th Way North · No Longer Available
Location

6881 59th Way North, Pinellas Park, FL 33781

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Pinellas Park ~ Spacious 3BD/2BTH Home with Tile Floors Throughout & Large Back Yard - Come enjoy this 3BD/2BTH home with wonderful ceramic tile flooring throughout. This spacious home has a family room, inside laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups, large linen closet, open back patio and a storage shed and a newly screened lanai. Minutes to shopping, dining, parks and beaches. Hurry! Don't wait to apply for this property, it won't last long!

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

(RLNE4860585)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6881 59th Way N have any available units?
6881 59th Way N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 6881 59th Way N have?
Some of 6881 59th Way N's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6881 59th Way N currently offering any rent specials?
6881 59th Way N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6881 59th Way N pet-friendly?
Yes, 6881 59th Way N is pet friendly.
Does 6881 59th Way N offer parking?
No, 6881 59th Way N does not offer parking.
Does 6881 59th Way N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6881 59th Way N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6881 59th Way N have a pool?
No, 6881 59th Way N does not have a pool.
Does 6881 59th Way N have accessible units?
No, 6881 59th Way N does not have accessible units.
Does 6881 59th Way N have units with dishwashers?
No, 6881 59th Way N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6881 59th Way N have units with air conditioning?
No, 6881 59th Way N does not have units with air conditioning.
