6853 46th Way North

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

This beautiful townhome is within 5 miles of everything you needed, i. E. Food, groceries, gyms, stores, etc. Close to interstates and highways. Refreshed carpeting on all the bedrooms, wood floor in the living room with updated open concept kitchen, dining and living area. Enjoy the whole house filtered water with reverse osmosis drinking water by the sink. You can't find anyhthing like this in the middle of the city. Make an appointment now to see your next Home. Background check will be credited to first month's rent!