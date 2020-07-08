All apartments in Pinellas Park
Last updated May 7 2020 at 8:24 AM

6853 46th Way North

6853 46th Way · No Longer Available
Location

6853 46th Way, Pinellas Park, FL 33781

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful townhome is within 5 miles of everything you needed, i. E. Food, groceries, gyms, stores, etc. Close to interstates and highways. Refreshed carpeting on all the bedrooms, wood floor in the living room with updated open concept kitchen, dining and living area. Enjoy the whole house filtered water with reverse osmosis drinking water by the sink. You can't find anyhthing like this in the middle of the city. Make an appointment now to see your next Home. Background check will be credited to first month's rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6853 46th Way North have any available units?
6853 46th Way North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 6853 46th Way North have?
Some of 6853 46th Way North's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6853 46th Way North currently offering any rent specials?
6853 46th Way North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6853 46th Way North pet-friendly?
No, 6853 46th Way North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas Park.
Does 6853 46th Way North offer parking?
Yes, 6853 46th Way North offers parking.
Does 6853 46th Way North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6853 46th Way North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6853 46th Way North have a pool?
Yes, 6853 46th Way North has a pool.
Does 6853 46th Way North have accessible units?
No, 6853 46th Way North does not have accessible units.
Does 6853 46th Way North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6853 46th Way North has units with dishwashers.
Does 6853 46th Way North have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6853 46th Way North has units with air conditioning.

