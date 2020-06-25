All apartments in Pinellas Park
Last updated May 9 2019 at 1:56 PM

6850 96TH AVENUE N

6850 96th Ave N · No Longer Available
Location

6850 96th Ave N, Pinellas Park, FL 33782

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to your pool home oasis! The large backyard and pool will draw you into this immaculate home. Mature landscape and manicured lawn surround the front door and small porch. Walk into the from living room that is attached to the dining room and split floor plan with 2 bedrooms and bathroom. The kitchen offers an oven and cooktop as well as a refrigerator and built in microwave. The sink faces out to the dining room and there is also a dishwasher. The large master suite and bathroom are on the back end of the home attached to the Florida room. The Florida room walks your out into the back yard with a large pool and deck area. There is a shed in the backyard to store whatever won't fit in the one car garage. Laundry room is featured in the garage. Backyard is fenced in with a PVC/vinyl fence. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6850 96TH AVENUE N have any available units?
6850 96TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 6850 96TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 6850 96TH AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6850 96TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
6850 96TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6850 96TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 6850 96TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas Park.
Does 6850 96TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 6850 96TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 6850 96TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6850 96TH AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6850 96TH AVENUE N have a pool?
Yes, 6850 96TH AVENUE N has a pool.
Does 6850 96TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 6850 96TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 6850 96TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6850 96TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
Does 6850 96TH AVENUE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 6850 96TH AVENUE N does not have units with air conditioning.
