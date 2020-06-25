6850 96TH AVENUE N

Amenities

Welcome to your pool home oasis! The large backyard and pool will draw you into this immaculate home. Mature landscape and manicured lawn surround the front door and small porch. Walk into the from living room that is attached to the dining room and split floor plan with 2 bedrooms and bathroom. The kitchen offers an oven and cooktop as well as a refrigerator and built in microwave. The sink faces out to the dining room and there is also a dishwasher. The large master suite and bathroom are on the back end of the home attached to the Florida room. The Florida room walks your out into the back yard with a large pool and deck area. There is a shed in the backyard to store whatever won't fit in the one car garage. Laundry room is featured in the garage. Backyard is fenced in with a PVC/vinyl fence. Welcome home!