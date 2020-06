6643 83RD AVENUE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

TAKE A LOOK AT THIS ROTTLUND TOWNHOME IN THE GATED COMMUNITY OF PALMBROOKE TOWNHOMES. THIS TOWNHOME FEATURES 2 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHS, 2 CAR GARAGE AND WASHER/DRYER ARE INCLUDED. THE EAT-IN KITCHEN OFFERS GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, BREAKFAST BAR AND CLOSET PANTRY. BOTH BEDROOMS ARE VERY SPACIOUS AND HAVE THE LARGE BONUS ROOM SEPARTING THEM. THE SCREENED IN LANAI OFFERS BUG FREE EVENINGS. THIS COMMUNITY IS CLOSE TO ALL SHOPPING, DINING, SCHOOLS, ENTERTAINMENT AND THE GULF BEACHES. SCHEDULE YOUR PRIVATE TOUR TODAY.