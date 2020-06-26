6600 121st Ave N.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

???COMPLETELY REMODELED Modern Townhouse - ???

Move-in condition

~~

Monthly rent is only $1398 + utilities

~~

This beautiful townhouse is located in a quiet section of the Pinebrook Estates development

~~

Townhouse with many features and lots of upgrades

~~

EVERYTHING BRAND NEW:

- NEW Kitchen with GRANITE counter-top

- NEW high-efficiency Air-conditioning/heat pump unit

- NEW hardwood type flooring throughout the house

* All bedrooms have cathedral ceilings

* A HUGE WALK-IN in the Master Bedroom

* All Late model appliances including: Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer

* Non-smoking

* Inclosed patio/Florida room

* Large storage area

* Walk-out backyard, great for BBQ



~~

* Close to big shopping centers

* Close to US19 & all other major roads.

* Close to the Clearwater beach and all the beaches.

~~

This is the LAST unit in the development, it will not last !!!!!

~~

???PRIVATE rental by OWNER.

Call and leave a message or for faster response TEXT 8I3-8I5-II94

No Dogs Allowed



