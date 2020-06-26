6600 121st Ave N.

Amenities
COMPLETELY REMODELED 2BR+2.5BA Modern Townhouse - Property Id: 66657
???COMPLETELY REMODELED Modern Townhouse - ???
Move-in condition
Monthly rent is only $1398 + utilities
This beautiful townhouse is located in a quiet section of the Pinebrook Estates development
Townhouse with many features and lots of upgrades
EVERYTHING BRAND NEW:
- NEW Kitchen with GRANITE counter-top
- NEW high-efficiency Air-conditioning/heat pump unit
- NEW hardwood type flooring throughout the house
* All bedrooms have cathedral ceilings
* A HUGE WALK-IN in the Master Bedroom
* All Late model appliances including: Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer
* Non-smoking
* Inclosed patio/Florida room
* Large storage area
* Walk-out backyard, great for BBQ
* Close to big shopping centers
* Close to US19 & all other major roads.
* Close to the Clearwater beach and all the beaches.
This is the LAST unit in the development, it will not last !!!!!
???PRIVATE rental by OWNER.
Call and leave a message or for faster response TEXT 8I3-8I5-II94
No Dogs Allowed
