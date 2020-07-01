6511 65th Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large 4/1 Lots of natural light in Pinellas Park. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



This large 4 bedroom / 1 bath is located in the heart of Pinellas Park. Near restaurants and shopping. Features tile throughout, large screened in lanai and a fenced in back yard. Call for a showing today!



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:

https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1589175



Does not accept Section 8. If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Tara Zellers with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942.



(RLNE5204084)