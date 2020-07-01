All apartments in Pinellas Park
Last updated November 6 2019 at 11:46 AM

6511 65th Ave N

6511 65th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

6511 65th Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL 33781

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 4/1 Lots of natural light in Pinellas Park. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

This large 4 bedroom / 1 bath is located in the heart of Pinellas Park. Near restaurants and shopping. Features tile throughout, large screened in lanai and a fenced in back yard. Call for a showing today!

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:
https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1589175

Does not accept Section 8. If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Tara Zellers with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942.

(RLNE5204084)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6511 65th Ave N have any available units?
6511 65th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
Is 6511 65th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
6511 65th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6511 65th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 6511 65th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 6511 65th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 6511 65th Ave N offers parking.
Does 6511 65th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6511 65th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6511 65th Ave N have a pool?
No, 6511 65th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 6511 65th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 6511 65th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 6511 65th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 6511 65th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6511 65th Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 6511 65th Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.

