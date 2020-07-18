6301 58th Street North - 1005

Amenities

pet friendly some paid utils

Welcome to Pinellas Park Fl , Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath.

-1 dog under 40lbs, 1 cat or 2 birds. other to be approved by HOA board.

-Water, sewer, trash included all other utilities are tenant responsibility.

-W/D included.

- Close to Highway 19, shopping and other amenities.

- Lots of natural light!

-All applicants over 18 must also apply with HOA to be approved prior to move in.

EASY MOVE IN WITH US! Rules and Regulations are on our website!

Only $65 non refundable application fee per adult with 5 stars plus real estate service