All apartments in Pinellas Park
Find more places like 6301 58th Street North - 1005.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pinellas Park, FL
/
6301 58th Street North - 1005
Last updated July 16 2020 at 4:00 PM

6301 58th Street North - 1005

6301 58th Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pinellas Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

6301 58th Street North, Pinellas Park, FL 33781

Amenities

pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to Pinellas Park Fl , Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath.
-1 dog under 40lbs, 1 cat or 2 birds. other to be approved by HOA board.
-Water, sewer, trash included all other utilities are tenant responsibility.
-W/D included.
- Close to Highway 19, shopping and other amenities.
- Lots of natural light!
-All applicants over 18 must also apply with HOA to be approved prior to move in.
EASY MOVE IN WITH US! Rules and Regulations are on our website!
Only $65 non refundable application fee per adult with 5 stars plus real estate service

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6301 58th Street North - 1005 have any available units?
6301 58th Street North - 1005 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
Is 6301 58th Street North - 1005 currently offering any rent specials?
6301 58th Street North - 1005 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6301 58th Street North - 1005 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6301 58th Street North - 1005 is pet friendly.
Does 6301 58th Street North - 1005 offer parking?
No, 6301 58th Street North - 1005 does not offer parking.
Does 6301 58th Street North - 1005 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6301 58th Street North - 1005 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6301 58th Street North - 1005 have a pool?
No, 6301 58th Street North - 1005 does not have a pool.
Does 6301 58th Street North - 1005 have accessible units?
No, 6301 58th Street North - 1005 does not have accessible units.
Does 6301 58th Street North - 1005 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6301 58th Street North - 1005 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6301 58th Street North - 1005 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6301 58th Street North - 1005 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Epic At Gateway Centre
3115 Grand Ave
Pinellas Park, FL 33781
Allure at Gateway
8851 Us Highway 19
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Alta Gateway
9505 49th Street N
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Plantation Gardens
5501 110th Ave
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Villas at Gateway
2901 Gandy Blvd
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Satori Luxury Apartments
3110 Grand Avenue
Pinellas Park, FL 33782

Similar Pages

Pinellas Park 1 BedroomsPinellas Park 2 Bedrooms
Pinellas Park Apartments with BalconiesPinellas Park Apartments with Parking
Pinellas Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FL
Seminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg