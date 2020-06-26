6024 90TH AVENUE N

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Come see this REMODELED 3 bed 2.5 bath home with 2115 heated sq ft sitting on a large oversized lot. The home has been completely updated 2 YEARS AGO and current tenants moving out on or before AUGUST 31. The homes updates included 2 new ac systems, tile floors, windows, kitchen, appliances, insulation etc. All three bedrooms are big over 20 ft long and have big closets. There is a ac laundry room inside the house with a washer dryer hookup. ANNUAL RENTAL. Plenty of home to park a RV, boat, trailer, storage shed keep them close instead of paying rental fees for them elsewhere. Come let the family enjoy the huge yard outside and the privacy of having over 25 yards to the east and the west to the nearest house....