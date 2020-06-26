All apartments in Pinellas Park
6024 90TH AVENUE N
Last updated August 24 2019 at 3:19 AM

6024 90TH AVENUE N

6024 90th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

6024 90th Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL 33782

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Come see this REMODELED 3 bed 2.5 bath home with 2115 heated sq ft sitting on a large oversized lot. The home has been completely updated 2 YEARS AGO and current tenants moving out on or before AUGUST 31. The homes updates included 2 new ac systems, tile floors, windows, kitchen, appliances, insulation etc. All three bedrooms are big over 20 ft long and have big closets. There is a ac laundry room inside the house with a washer dryer hookup. ANNUAL RENTAL. Plenty of home to park a RV, boat, trailer, storage shed keep them close instead of paying rental fees for them elsewhere. Come let the family enjoy the huge yard outside and the privacy of having over 25 yards to the east and the west to the nearest house....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6024 90TH AVENUE N have any available units?
6024 90TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 6024 90TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 6024 90TH AVENUE N's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6024 90TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
6024 90TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6024 90TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 6024 90TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas Park.
Does 6024 90TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 6024 90TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 6024 90TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6024 90TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6024 90TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 6024 90TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 6024 90TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 6024 90TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 6024 90TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6024 90TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
Does 6024 90TH AVENUE N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6024 90TH AVENUE N has units with air conditioning.
