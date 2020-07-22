5557 67TH AVENUE N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool racquetball court hot tub tennis court

Waterfront Condo with Open Balcony - - Live in this quaint condo community which offers pool, hot tub, tennis courts, Walk in Closet, Balcony, and Cathedral Ceilings. Enjoy a quiet home in this beautiful condo and discover the peaceful pond with ducks and turtles. Our last tenant lived in this cute condo for 5+ years! It won’t last!



Conveniently located near Park Blvd. and 49th Street. Easy access to 275. 1.8 miles from Publix, 2.3 miles from Target, and 3.0 miles from Walmart Supercenter.



2 Bedroom (Loft) / 2 Bath, 845 sf ft. plus balcony. Amenities: Waterfront, Balcony, Pool, Jacuzzi, Tennis Courts, Racquetball courts.



Washer and dryer included. Pets (up to 2 pre-approved w/ pet deposit).



Rent is $1,085.00 per month and includes outside maintenance, landscaping, trash.

Application fees: $40 non-refundable to cover credit check. Upon approval, $100 association fee also required.