Last updated April 2 2020 at 12:22 AM

5557 67TH AVENUE N

5557 67th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

5557 67th Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL 33781

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
racquetball court
hot tub
tennis court
Waterfront Condo with Open Balcony - - Live in this quaint condo community which offers pool, hot tub, tennis courts, Walk in Closet, Balcony, and Cathedral Ceilings. Enjoy a quiet home in this beautiful condo and discover the peaceful pond with ducks and turtles. Our last tenant lived in this cute condo for 5+ years! It won’t last!

Conveniently located near Park Blvd. and 49th Street. Easy access to 275. 1.8 miles from Publix, 2.3 miles from Target, and 3.0 miles from Walmart Supercenter.

2 Bedroom (Loft) / 2 Bath, 845 sf ft. plus balcony. Amenities: Waterfront, Balcony, Pool, Jacuzzi, Tennis Courts, Racquetball courts.

Washer and dryer included. Pets (up to 2 pre-approved w/ pet deposit).

Rent is $1,085.00 per month and includes outside maintenance, landscaping, trash.
Application fees: $40 non-refundable to cover credit check. Upon approval, $100 association fee also required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5557 67TH AVENUE N have any available units?
5557 67TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 5557 67TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 5557 67TH AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5557 67TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
5557 67TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5557 67TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 5557 67TH AVENUE N is pet friendly.
Does 5557 67TH AVENUE N offer parking?
No, 5557 67TH AVENUE N does not offer parking.
Does 5557 67TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5557 67TH AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5557 67TH AVENUE N have a pool?
Yes, 5557 67TH AVENUE N has a pool.
Does 5557 67TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 5557 67TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 5557 67TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5557 67TH AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5557 67TH AVENUE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 5557 67TH AVENUE N does not have units with air conditioning.
