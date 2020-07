Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Freshly renovated three bedroom two full bath house in Pinellas Park. New roof, new tile floor, new water lines and drainage, new bathrooms, new kitchen with granite counter top, new interior and exterior painting, new windows blinds and light fixtures. Covered front porch and carport.